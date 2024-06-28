Call of Duty Season 4: New Weapons Introduced For MW3 and Warzone

Along with new weapons, fans can look forward to see new maps and modes getting launched.

Sledgehammer Games has just shared details about two new weapons that will be arriving in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. These two weapons are the Sledgehammer melee weapon and the Reclaimer 18 shotgun. Apart from these two robust weapons, one can look forward to seeing new maps, mutation-themed content and modes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

For the uninitiated, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 happens to be a first-person shooter game that follows Task Force 141 in their mission to ensure ultranationalist Makarov does not pave the way for World War 3. In the game, one would come across a single-player campaign and a multiplayer mode that will feature remastered maps from older games in the franchise. There will also be a Zombies mode.

Also Read: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Unveils Patch Notes For Season 4 Update

In the past, many said that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign left a lot to be desired. Despite this, the multiplayer mode continues to be a popular feature in the game. The new content, which players will get to see in Season 4 Reloaded, is expected to improve the multiplayer experience significantly.

The Reclaimer 18 shotgun shall offer players a new combat option that they should like exploring. This particular weapon shall be compatible with both pump-action and semi-auto modes. The pump-action mode has been designed to provide players with a superior range. To hit back at enemies from a distance, one can take the help of this mode. The semi-auto mode, on the other hand, will feature a rapid fire rate. This mode works the best in close-quarters combat.

Also Read: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Shares Details of New Game Modes and Maps Scheduled To Arrive in Season 4

What makes these weapons further interesting is that they come with customization options. Players have the option of getting the Reclaimer 18 customized with a variety of attachments. They can also opt for barrel modifications to improve range, handling speed and recoil control. The shotgun will get new weapon camos in the form of Bugged Out, Azure Refract, He’s Looking At You and Donut Worry. These weapon camos can be unlocked by players by taking up certain in-game challenges.

The Sledgehammer melee weapon is all set to be a very good addition to the arsenals of players. The melee option, which comes with a 20-pound carbon steel head, shall enable players to engage in overhead attacks, devastating swings and pole butt strikes. After completing a particular challenge successfully, players will also gain access to the Dubs Dubs Dubs weapon camo.

Also Read: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Leak Indicates Popular Feature Making a Comeback

Apart from introducing these new weapons, Season 4 Reloaded shall also bring in more variety in the modes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. While Mutation Mode shall bring in altered DNA strands, Havoc Mode will feature five match modifiers that will show some progression as teams get closer to elimination milestones. The 14 different modifiers will ensure the game remains vibrant and dynamic for players. One of the new maps that will grace the map will be Incline, which takes one through the Urzikstan mountains.