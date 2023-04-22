Diablo 4 Open Beta Will Be a True Test for its Servers

Diablo 4 open beta is no easy task because last time the servers for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X all kept crashing because of the sheer number of players online.

The game developers had to take it down and keep fixing it throughout the event, but this time, it is going to be a server slam fest as they call it themselves.

Also Read: Diablo 4 Map Size is Five Times Bigger Compared to Beta

With just a month to go before its official release on June 4th, Diablo 4 makers have surprisingly come up with yet another open beta. The event is scheduled to take place between May 12th and May 14th allowing players enough time to complete the small portion of the map they usually provide. It could possibly be the same story mode or something entirely new because the majority of the gamers have already managed to complete it in the past.

They originally had plans for two betas in the same month of March but the servers could hardly handle the crowd. Eventually, one of the betas was canceled which will now be held once again in May just before the game’s official launch date. Players will still be able to get all the packs they have acquired in the past including the wolf puppy backpack and there will be some balance made to the game so that it is not an issue when playing in co-op or choosing specific heroes for your requirement.

Also Read: Diablo 4 Open Beta March Dates Revealed, Early Access for Pre-orders

Many players love replaying the game over and over again. Ideally, they can level up to 20 but won’t earn any more points unless they wait for the full game launch. Diablo 4 open beta has also changed the legendary drop rate apart from allowing players to spend more time in-game. The original beta had very limited levels but it is expected to be expanded in the newest edition. Everyone can play the game on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X as last time.

#DiabloIV draws near. We've heard your feedback, it's time to visit Sanctuary once more before June. Join the Server Slam, May 12-14 🔥 pic.twitter.com/B2fr8TF5p6 — Diablo (@Diablo) April 20, 2023

Diablo 4 open beta is available for all players which makes it a fan favorite as anyone can login and play the game immediately without having to purchase it. If you love the game, you can choose to buy it.