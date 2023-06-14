Top 4 The Sims 4 Mods That Make The Process of Creating Buildings Fun

Putting together buildings is one of the most exciting processes in The Sims 4 and the reason behind it is the kind of mods players get at their disposal!

The Sims 4 has been around for a long time. Those who have never tried out the game, now is possibly the best time to give it a shot. One of the biggest reasons behind it is the fact that the game now follows a free-to-play approach.

Also Read: The Sims 4: New Leak Suggests The Possibility of Another Expansion Being Introduced In The Game Soon

The biggest driving factor behind the success of The Sims 4 is the number of things it enables players to do. While players have always enjoyed the experience of creating new structures or buildings in the game, there were certain limitations associated with them as well. However, many of these limitations or challenges can be overcome with the help of some of the most useful fan-created mods that have been implemented in the game.

Here are some of the best The Sims 4 mods players should try out for putting up buildings:

T.O.O.L

The T.O.O.L mod, which has been the brainchild of TwistedMaxi, enables players to have a lot of manipulating abilities. They can also position items in several different ways in the game. Here, T.O.O.L stands for Takes Objects Off Lot. This particular mod provides players with as many as five options in the form of elevate, move, rotate, scale and toggle. The creator has also released a tutorial that players can refer to while trying to use this mod.

Dark Mode UI

A while back, the classic blue user interface of The Sims franchise got replaced by a contemporary white layout. Though a section of the players appreciated the change in design, there were many who complained about being bothered by the bright screen lights. When players feel a little distracted by the lights while creating buildings, they can switch to Dskecht’s dark mode.

Also Read: The Sims 4: New Console Update Marks The Arrival of a New Issue In The Game

No Weather BuildBuy

The Twisted Maxi created No Weather BuildBuy mod has been designed to make it convenient for players to create buildings during seasonal weather events that they get as a part of the Seasons expansion pack. While a player is constructing a building, they can use this mod to ensure they do not face any weather-related obstructions like rainfall and snow.

Better BuildBuy

The Better BuildBuy mod comes equipped with a bunch of elements that one can toggle on or off based on one’s needs or preferences. It is one of the most flexible building mods one can expect to come across in The Sims 4. Though debug items are not supposed to be seen by players, this mod gives them the opportunity to organize them.