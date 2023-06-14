Realme Narzo 60 5G (RMX3750) with Dimensity 6020 SoC and 8GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

Realme Narzo 60 5G smartphone with the model number RMX3750 has been benchmarked on the Geekbench website today, confirming its processor.

The phone will be powered by Dimensity 6020 chipset, which is the upgraded version of the Dimensity 700 chipset that powered several phones in the recent past. The phone has scored 714 and 1868 on Geekbench’s single core and multi core scores. It will have 8GB RAM and Android 13 OS.

A few days ago we found Vivo Y27 5G appearing on Geekbench with the same chipset and Vivo Y35+ 5G and Honor 90 lite 5G were released with the same chipset as well.

The moniker of the smartphone was confirmed on Bluetooth SIG certification a couple of weeks ago and the model number also appeared on India’s BIS certification website. It has also been certified by China’s CCC and China Telecom authority.

Rebranded Realme 11 5G

In China, Realme Narzo 60 5G will be released with the moniker Realme 11 and Narzo 60 5G is the global name of the smartphone. The Chinese variant of the smartphone has the model number RMX3751.

Since Realme Narzo 60 5G is the rebranded Realme 11 for other countries, the phone will share the same specs and design. Realme 11 was announced on May 10 and the phone was released on Jun 1. It has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits brightness.

The phone has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh and has dual rear camera sensors of 64MP and 2MP for primary and depth sensors respectively and a single 8MP camera sensor for selfies. It supports USB-C type port and the charging speed is 33W.

While we are still not sure about the release date of Realme Narzo 60 5G, we can be sure that it will be arriving pretty soon.

Featured Image: Realme 11