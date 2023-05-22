New Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Clip Offers a Glimpse of Revive Pistol Shot

The Revive Pistol in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is largely used for pulling off short to mid-range shots, a particular player has used it a little differently!

An interesting clip from Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which came out recently, has caught the attention of players. The clip features a match from the game in which a player is pulling off a thrilling shot with the help of the Revive Pistol. In the past, many players in the game have shown strong marksmanship skills in the game. However, what this particular player managed to do was extraordinary, to say the least.

Though the number of individuals playing Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has gone down in the recent past, the game continues to be extremely popular. Its player base largely comprises players who have an affinity towards the game because of its exciting weapons and powerful combat-based activities. The Revive Pistol, undoubtedly, has been one of the most robust tools in the game. While this pistol is not utilized during combat sessions, there are various ways in which players can use it.

Those who have played Call of Duty: Warzone 2 would be well aware of the fact that the Revive Pistol has been designed for close and medium-range shots. A highly skilled player, however, decided to test the limits of this weapon and launched a powerful shot from a distance. The player, while setting aim from the rear end of a plane, fired two shots in the direction of the downed teammate. Nobody could have imagined that such a shot could be fired from this pistol. However, the player managed to do exactly that.

The clip shared by the gamer on the Warzone subreddit has managed to impress a large number of players. Those who are familiar with the game are well aware of the fact that it could spring up certain weird moments. Sometimes, the teammates show some skills that leave the players in awe and there are times when a particular technique applied by the enemies shocks them. While one is not sure whether this shot fired by the player serves as a testimony to the player’s skill or was a stroke of good luck, it has left the players impressed for sure.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 might not be the best first-person battle royale game of all time but it offers players with a plethora of tools and weapons which, if used wisely, can lead to some highly exciting moments in the game. In the recent past, the introduction of several fresh elements has played an important role in keeping the players’ interest in it alive.