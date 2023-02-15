Samsung Galaxy A24 4G (SM-A245F/DSN) Gets NBTC Certification; Launch Imminent

The newcomer in Samsung’s A-series lineup, the Samsung Galaxy A24 smartphone has been certified on Thailand’s NBTC certification website.

The certification of Samsung Galaxy A24 4G doesn’t reveal any key information other than the model number (SM-A245F/DSN) of the phone. It’s a 4G smartphone. So we’ll have to rely on rumor mills and specs obtained from other certifications to guess the features of the smartphone.

Thanks to the multiple certifications that this device has already bagged. It has been approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Geekbench benchmarking website, and Bureau of Indian Standard Certification (BIS) websites.

Specs and Features

From the above certifications, we have been able to confirm that Samsung Galaxy A24 4G will be powered by the Helio G99 processor by MediaTek. This is the same processor that powered devices like Poco M5, Realme 10 and Redmi 11 Prime so the performance of Galaxy A24 4G could be on par with these devices. It will have 4GB RAM and will ship with Android 13 OS out of the box.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy M54 5G and Galaxy A14 4G Bag Certifications

The rear camera section will have a triple-camera setup and this was confirmed by the recently leaked renders of the device. Galaxy A24 is expected to come with a 48MP primary camera sensor and OIS support. The other two sensors will be 8MP and 5MP ultra-wide sensor and auxiliary sensor respectively.

The 6.4-inch AMOLED display will offer 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The battery capacity will be 4000 mAh and the phone will support charging speeds of up to 15W. The FCC document hints at 25W charging support though, with a charging adapter that has a model number EP-TA800.

Also Read: Vivo V27 (V2231) Bags TKDN Certification Ahead of Release

The phone is expected to launch in as many as four color variants based on the region. The colors that were seen in the renders include Dark Red, Silver, Black and Light Green.

The phone could be released in the next few weeks as the device has already been certified in multiple countries.