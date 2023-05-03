Infinity Ward Promises To Address Building 21 Map Bug In Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 DMZ Mode

Infinity Ward has shared a new update on the glitch pertaining to the Building 21 map.

Recently, Call of Duty players were made to believe that yet another component that is a part of the DMZ mode has been paywalled. However, Infinity Ward has made it clear it was just a bug affecting the game adversely.

A couple of days back, players realized that they were not able to access Building 21 present in the DMZ mode. A large number of players confirmed that they received a mail from the support team. According to the mail, Building 21 would be available to them when they buy Modern Warfare 2. This created a furor on the internet and led to Infinity Ward stating that it is a bug.

Recently, Call of Duty received a lot of criticism for moving to pay-to-win strategies. A lot of changes have been made quite discreetly by the gaming publisher. During the last weekend, players realized that the map had become inaccessible. When players got in touch with Player Support, they were asked to “first purchase Modern Warfare 2” in order to gain access to Building 21.

For those who don’t know, the DMZ mode happens to be an integral component of free-to-play battle royale Warzone in Call of Duty. In order to play Warzone 2.0, you don’t really have to buy a copy of Modern Warfare 2. This is the reason why players were quite unhappy to see the map put behind a paywall. Frustrated fans poured out their feelings on social media platforms.

By sharing an update officially, Infinity Ward has taken the first step towards addressing the issue. An official tweet by the gaming publisher states that Building 21 is “intended to be free to play for all Warzone 2.0 Players”.

https://twitter.com/InfinityWard/status/1653160043544711168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1653160043544711168%7Ctwgr%5Ed2018a62e4734e8544aaee8a10d11cd76a62c96c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fin.ign.com%2Fcall-of-duty-warzone-2%2F183342%2Fnews%2Fcall-of-duty-warzone-20-infinity-ward-to-address-the-building-21-map-bug-soon