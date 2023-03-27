Candy Crush Saga Could Be Available on Xbox Soon

Despite being one of the most successful gaming titles in recent history, Candy Crush Saga was not listed on Xbox. That might change soon!

Candy Crush Saga has been one of the most popular games ever. It is one game that has been able to strike a chord with gamers of almost every age group. As per official data, more than 250 million individuals play it at least once a month. Globally, the game has registered more than 300 billion downloads. The game is the brainchild of King, a reputed developer who is now associated with Activision Blizzard. In the last few years, the popularity of the game has resulted in several imitators and spin-offs being introduced in the market.

While Candy Crush had a strong user base on every platform, Xbox users often lamented the fact that it was not available on this particular platform. However, that is something that could change soon. If a recent rumor is to be believed, Candy Crush Saga will soon be available on Xbox. Pure Xbox recently spotted Microsoft creating a page for the game on Microsoft Rewards.

While this particular information might make Xbox players happy, one must take it with a pinch of salt. No launch date has been specified as yet and there is a possibility of this particular page not being authentic.

Bobby Kotick, CEO at Activision Blizzard, had made a statement last year about wishing to witness gamers compete against each other while playing Candy Crush. Now, this is the kind of feature one would expect to come across only on Xbox. This particular statement made by Kotick, therefore, makes one hopeful about Candy Crush Saga arriving on Xbox in the near future. If Activision has made some plans in this direction, one should get to know about it soon.