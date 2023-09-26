Counter Strike 2: Players Could Get To Experience The Game Sooner Than They Expect

There is a strong possibility for the first-person shooter video game Counter Strike 2 to be released in the next couple of days!

As a gaming studio, Valve Corporation has several successful titles to its credit. Apart from gaming titles, it is known for putting together properties like Steam that serve as a platform for countless video games belonging to different genres. Despite being a two-decade-old platform, Steam has become more relevant with time because of several factors. A while back, the launch of a robust handheld gaming device in the form of Steam Deck resulted in several new gamers being introduced to the platform.

Steam Deck proved to be a high-utility device and offered the kind of features that many found useful. PC players, in particular, appreciated the device greatly as they could save their progress on PC and resume playing the game from where they left off on Steam Deck. Since Valve is the company behind extremely well-received titles like Counter-Strike, Half-Life 2, Left 4 Dead, Portal 2 and several others, one’s expectations from it always remains high. Despite the quality of games it offers, fans often complain about Valve not releasing new games at regular intervals.

Recently, the gaming studio surprised the fans by making a formal announcement about Counter – Strike 2. According to gaming insiders, Counter – Strike will be a massive improvement upon Counter – Strike in various aspects. Though the test versions of the game had been accessible to the fans for a while, they had been waiting for the game to get a full-fledged release. As things stand now, there is a good chance of fans getting the opportunity to play the game very soon.

What are you doing next Wednesday? — CS2 (@CounterStrike) September 20, 2023

On September 20, the official Twitter account of Counter Strike posted a tweet which said, “What are you doing next Wednesday?”. This tweet has led many fans to believe that Counter Strike 2 could get an official launch on Wednesday, that is, on September 27.

There have been reports about Counter – Strike 2 being designed as a free-to-play game. While there has been no confirmation on it, one was definitely expecting Valve to launch a robust marketing campaign for the game. However, nothing of this sort has happened. Launching the game out of the blue could also work as a good strategy as it would take fans by complete surprise.