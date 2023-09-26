GTA 5 Actor Ned Luke States The Much-Hyped GTA 6Will Be Worth The Wait

Actor Ned Luke, who voiced the character Michael de Santa in GTA 5, recently shared a post on social media that has caught the attention of fans!

If not anything, GTA fans should be given an award for their patience. Fans of the gaming franchise have been waiting for the sixth game in the franchise to arrive with a lot of patience. While there had been rumors about GTA 6 being in development since years, Rockstar Games confirmed it last year in February. Once the official confirmation came through, fans’ excitement shot through the roof.

When the titles launched by a gaming studio get a great amount of success, it benefits the in-development titles tremendously as well. The massive success of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 has contributed towards turning GTA 6 into an extremely hot property. Since GTA 6 will be the first game by Rockstar that is being developed for new-age consoles, not just fans but the entire gaming industry is expecting a lot from the game.

While fans are eagerly looking forward to the arrival of GTA 6, they are quite disappointed by the fact that Rockstar has largely remained quiet about the game. While leaks have taken place and given one a brief idea about what one should expect from the game, Rockstar has refrained from sharing any official update.

Till now, the leaks have emphasized a few things we will, in most likelihood, get to see in the game. GTA 6 is rumored to have two playable protagonists, a Vice City setting, a vibrant open-world setup and dynamic gameplay. As of now, no leaker has dropped any hints about the kind of story or narrative the game will have.

Actor Ned Luke, who portrayed the character of Michael de Santa in GTA 5, recently addressed GTA fans and told them something that has helped them calm their nerves. The actor celebrated GTA 5 completing a decade of its release through a new post on social media. According to the actor’s post, GTA 6 will be “worth the wait”.

Ned Luke comments about GTA 6.

'It will be worth the wait' 👀 pic.twitter.com/5hbxgJreDE — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) September 21, 2023

At the moment, one is not sure whether Luke really knows something about GTA 6 or just talking about his expectations from the game. Characters from one particular GTA game do not really make an appearance in other GTA games. However, one cannot rule out the possibility of Santa appearing in GTA 5 and Luke voicing the character. If that’s happening, Luke might have a lot of substantial information on the much-awaited game.