Cyberpunk 2077 Steam Deck Version is Now Official, Time to Play On-the-Go

The long-running dream can come true as the Cyberpunk 2077 Steam Deck version has officially been certified to run smoothly on this handheld platform.

Having such a futuristic and graphically advanced game working on a handheld is such a feat in itself. Such things were more sci-fi in the past, but ironically one of the futuristic titles will break the line and be made available with minimal bugs, and glitches on your Steam Deck if you have already managed to purchase one.

CD Projekt Red has been meticulously converting its game titles so that they are on par with the evolving gaming scenario. In recent weeks, the Witcher 3, one of their oldest and best-selling games got the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 upgrade. In terms of graphical fidelity, the game looks the best like never before because it has been optimized to make use of the powerful hardware that Sony and Microsoft provide. While such an improvement has been available on PCs for a long time, they fall into the more expensive category because building a gaming PC is costly but the consoles are far less expensive in comparison.

Steam Deck Verified and Cyberpunk is Now Compatible

While most titles can be optimized to run on the handheld console easily, there will be plenty of issues that make them not so fun to play. The Cyberpunk 2077 Steam Deck version is now a verified title. It denotes that the developers have invested their time to understand what Valve expects from their new gaming console. It is technically a gaming computer mounted on a compact form factor, but game titles should be significantly dumbed down in order to run at respectable frame rates.

Can't get enough of Night City? Wish you could take it with you, wherever you go? Well now you can, because #Cyberpunk2077 has been Verified for #Steam Deck Compatibility! If you already have a copy of the game in your Steam Library then it's ready to run on your Steam Deck. pic.twitter.com/sG7r3opJZ9 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 28, 2023

By default, the resolution will be on the lower end at 720p or even 480p for some titles. Considering the small size of the display, such low resolution hardly affects the overall gameplay experience. Cyberpunk 2077 Steam Deck version is a dream come true for most gamers who own the console because they can now complete side missions, explore the story from different angles and enjoy earning more digital cash to be spent in the utopia world that CD Projekt Red has created.

The announcement was made in an official Twitter post. Enthusiasts no longer have to tinker with the game and tweak its settings to make it playable on a Steam Deck.

For newbies who feel lost, Cyberpunk 2077 Steam Deck version is not an entirely new launch, but rather the same game that is ready to run on your gaming console with improved compatibility.