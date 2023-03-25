GTA 6: Rockstar Games’ Plans For The Much Awaited Game Leaked By Insider

A prominent GTA 6 leaker has revealed some new information pertaining to the game that could give fans some idea of what to expect from it.

In the recent past, one has come across a plethora of rumors suggesting that an official reveal of Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to take place soon. While there has been a lot of discussion about it in the online gaming community, it was the kind of information that lacked substance. Now, a Rockstar Games leaker and insider has shared an update that might give fans some clarity about it.

Till now, the gaming publisher has refrained from addressing the aforementioned rumors. However, the most recent leak states that Rockstar is planning to share some important updates about GTA 6 with the players in an innovative manner.

Pelo que entendemos o próximo passo da Rockstar Games, será atualizar todos nós jogadores,sobre o andamento do próximo título Grand Theft Auto em breve. E o último passo pelo que ouvimos, apresentar esse jogo definitivamente quando o desenvolvimento estiver na etapa final! — Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) March 20, 2023

Matheusvictorbr-, a prominent gaming data leaker, shared a tweet on March 20 claiming that Rockstar Games will be making a new announcement about GTA 6 soon. Though the Tweet was written in Portuguese, one had the option of translating it into English.

As per Matheusvictorbr-, Rockstar Games will be issuing a fresh statement about the development process of GTA 6 soon. Matheusvictorbr- also made a mention of the ‘last step’ which involves Rockstar making a formal announcement about the game when it goes through its last leg of development.

Vai parecer estranho essa nova forma que irão nos apresentar, vai parecer demorar muito, mas de fato isso é o melhor recurso que eles têm em mãos! — Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) March 20, 2023

In another Tweet, the popular GTA leaker spoke about a new form that will be used by Rockstar to make the announcement. If we analyze the claims made by Matheusvictorbr-, it seems Rockstar will take a unique approach to make this particular announcement, but ensure the update is shared at a pre-determined time. A couple of days back, leaker Tez2 had also stated that there is a possibility of Rockstar sharing some new information about GTA 6 in the month of June or July.