GTA 6 Breaks a Major Record Before Way Before Release

Recently, Rockstar Games confirmed that a trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 would drop in the month of December. Since December is just a few days away, fans are extremely excited and looking forward to all that the trailer will offer. Once GTA 6 releases, one would expect it to break several sales records. GTA 5 has already emerged as one of the most successful gaming titles of all time and there is a good chance of GTA 6 going beyond it. However, even before being launched, GTA 6 had already broken a major record.

When Sam Houser, the president of Rockstar Games, tweeted about the trailer of GTA 6 releasing in December, the gaming community took note of it immediately. In a very short span of time, this particular tweet became the most viewed and liked tweet in the history of gaming. Apart from garnering 1 million likes, the tweet managed to get over 75 million views in 5 hours after being posted. This is the kind of record that would, in most likelihood, remain unbroken for quite some time now. There is tremendous excitement around GTA 6 and it is expected to get more intense with time.

In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

The aforementioned tweet going viral is not the only reason why Rockstar should celebrate. The second spot on social media has been acquired by the tweet which confirmed footage from GTA 6 getting leaked on September 19, 2022. The third spot has been taken by the tweet through which the gaming studio confirmed GTA 6 being developed actively. This particular tweet was posted on December 4, 2022. The fourth spot has been taken by the GTA 6 trailer announcement’s parent post. The kind of attention these tweets have received serves as a testimony to the fact that the excitement around the game is on a very high level.

At the moment, there is no clarity on when GTA 6 will be launched officially. Even though the trailer arrives next month, one can’t be sure about the game getting a launch sometime in the near future. Despite the uncertainty around the game’s release, it continues to be tracked by fans. With each passing day, one can see a growing interest in GTA 6 in the gaming community. These tweets getting viral proves that the hype around the game will only get stronger with time.