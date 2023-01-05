Final Fantasy 16, Diablo 4 and Street Fighter 6 Gear Up for June 2023 Release

June 2023 is going to be a very exciting month for gamers this year as a bunch of highly anticipated games like Diablo 4, Final Fantasy 16, and Street Fighter 6 are scheduled to release in this particular month!

Every year, there is always that one month, when a lot of interesting activities happen in the gaming world. This year, June seems to be that month. Several big games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Hogwarts Legacy are slated to be launched in June this month.

While June seems to be the most important month for gamers this year, not much seems to have been planned for the second half of the year. Most of the games, which have been announced for this year, will be released in the first half of 2023. Apart from June, May is another month in which a lot of exciting games are expected to announce their arrival.

Till now, three games have been announced for a June 2023 release. While three is not a big number, what is important to be noted here is that each of these three games is being awaited by a large section of gamers. That makes June a very exciting month for gamers this year.

Official Release Dates Announced

There is a good chance of a few other major games releasing in June. While Street Fighter 6 has been scheduled for a June 2 release, Diablo 4 will get a grand launch on June 6. Final Fantasy 16 is being readied for a June 22 release.

It must be mentioned here that the three games confirmed for a June release happen to be a part of popular gaming franchises. Because of the goodwill enjoyed by these franchises, all these games are expected to take a flying start as soon as they are launched.

Street Fighter 6

Some of the information that one has received so far about these games has contributed greatly towards increasing the excitement around them. Street Fighter 6, for instance, is a game that has been designed to take the narrative fleshed out in the gaming franchise forward. It will also feature new artwork that gamers are looking forward to.

Diablo 4

Diablo 4 will be the newest entry in Blizzard’s action RPG franchise. Each and every game released in the Diablo franchise has received a lot of acclaim along with the love of fans. Because of this reason, there is a lot of hype and excitement around Diablo 4. Though the gaming publisher was criticized for some of the issues in the Diablo Immortal mobile game, one hopes that no such problems will be a part of Diablo 4.

Final Fantasy 16

This has been designed as a PlayStation 5 exclusive game. It is also the first-ever M-rated game in the Final Fantasy series. It has been reported that Final Fantasy 16 will feature a very mature story and boast of high-end graphics and sharp combat mechanics. It is, undoubtedly, one of the most anticipated games that have been scheduled for release this year.