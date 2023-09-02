DLC Leaks For Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Bring In Surprises For Fans

The upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC has been leaked and it consists of several interesting elements!

Just a few months after its release in November 2022, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet emerged as a favorite game of several young players. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are known to be the first-ever open-world RPGs to have been a part of the Pokémon series.

Recently, the upcoming DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet got leaked online. Many leakers and insiders also came forward to share new information pertaining to the upcoming The Teal Mask DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This DLC is expected to be released in two weeks.

Apart from featuring images of unrevealed Pokémon, these leaks have offered a glimpse of new moves and abilities and descriptions of new Pokémon provided by Pokedex. Since these leaked images are of very high quality, one assumes them to have come straight from the official database of the game.

In the next couple of weeks, a lot more leaked content from this DLC is expected to surface online. While this is something that many fans would look forward to, those who don’t want to know too much about the DLC and want to experience it in its full glory when it comes out should go off the internet for a while.

The Teal Mask happens to be one of the two Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLCs that will come out this year. The Teal Mask is set to be based in Kitakami and revolves around the new Pokémon Okidogi and Pokémon Ogerpon. All these characters, as fans would know, have been derived from the Momotari folk story originating from Japan.

The aforementioned DLC would also have Dipplin, which happens to be an evolved version of Applin which looks very similar to a candied apple. This DLC will also work towards introducing a new 19th Tera Type, the abilities of which have not been disclosed as yet. Players can also look forward to the introduction of a new Pokémon in the form of Poltchageist that will bear a strong resemblance to Polteageist but belongs to a different species altogether.