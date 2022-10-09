Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Reveals Two Characters From Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 just revealed two more DLC characters that will be arriving in the game very soon.

These two characters are based on Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the recently released theatrical film from the franchise.

Though it has been six years since the game first came out, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 continues to receive a great amount of support from Dimps and Bandai Namco. The vast amount of post-launch support received by the game led the publisher to add a bunch of new characters and abilities to the game. Among other exciting things, players now have the ability to unlock Ultra Instinct as and when they wish to.

Post-launch support for the game should continue for some time now. Bandai Namco has confirmed that the next DLC packs for the game will be designed around Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. This particular film traces the journey of a bunch of characters including Piccolo and Gohanin their war against the Red Ribbon Army. Last month, it was revealed that Gamma would be the first DLC character in the Hero of Justice Pack Set from Xenoverse 2. A newly launched trailer officially reveals two more characters from the first pack.

The trailer begins with an abridged version of the trailer that was launched earlier. Through this trailer, you get a fair idea about the abilities of Gamma 2 and the moveset they have planned against Piccolo. Once Gamma 2 has been introduced, we get to see a glimpse of Gamma 1. The movesets displayed by the two characters are very interesting.

While the trailer confirms the presence of three interesting characters, it does not offer any clarification on the release date. The pack’s second part, too, does not have a confirmed release date.