Need for Speed: Here’s When The Next Title In The Gaming Franchise Will Be Revealed

It has been close to three years since Need for Speed: Heat was launched.

Though fans have been waiting for the next iteration in the racing series for a very long time, they can now heave a sigh of relief as the next Need for Speed game will be officially announced in the next couple of hours. Though one doesn’t know a lot about the forthcoming game, a couple of interesting things about the announcement have been heard.

The reveal trailer of the game will be launched via a YouTube premiere. At the moment, countless fans of Need for Speed have joined the pre-premiere chats to share their expectations from the game. A large number of fans have also shared their thought on the direction they wish for the racing series to go in. Last month, Need for Speed: Heat was made accessible to all the subscribers of PS Plus for free. Since the series had been dormant for a while, this particular step helped in creating some buzz around it. It also helped in raising more awareness around the next game in the franchise.

Based on the details about the next entry that fans have received so far, there is a good amount of anticipation for it. At the same time, many fans are of the opinion that it wouldn’t match up to the standards set by the earlier games in the series. Once the game is revealed, it would be interesting to see the kind of reaction it generates.

The reveal trailer for Need for Speed was launched on October 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. EST on YouTube. While there has been no confirmation about the title of the game so far, recent reports indicate that it could be called Need for Speed: Unbound. There is also a good possibility of the trailer featuring some anime elements. Now, that would be quite interesting as none of the games in the racing series have ever featured such elements. The game is expected to get a grand launch on December 2, 2022.