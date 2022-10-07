Steam Deck: Latest Update Fixes Crashes In Red Dead Redemption 2

Valve has released a new Steam Deck update that has been designed for fixing the crashes that Red Dead Redemption 2 players have faced while playing the game.

These crashes were quite serious as they made it difficult for one to play the game for a couple of hours at a stretch. After playing the game for a while, the game would crash. For the longest time, the publisher did not offer any clarity on when this issue would be resolved.

This particular Steam Deck OS has been designed around the beta channel code that was published just a couple of days ago. Though the earlier system updates pertaining to the device have not been a part of a beta channel for a prolonged period of time, Valve seems to be interested in taking some steps that would speed up the process. Looking at the actions taken by Valve in the recent past, one could assume that improvements and updates will be carried out for SteamOS at a good speed.

Apart from Red Dead Redemption 2 not crashing on Steam Deck anymore, there is another good news for fans. The SteamOS version 3.3.2 comprises all those improvements that have been listed in the Steam Deck beta docking update a while back. Players will now find it much more convenient to connect to an external display screen and enjoy the experience of playing Red Dead Redemption 2 on a huge screen.

Several important improvements pertaining to the system-level performance have also been carried out. Now, using the onboard FSR upscaler of the Steam Deck should not adversely affect the frame pacing statistics of the game. Using a Steam Deck should now be a much more interesting visual experience.

SteamOS 3.3.2 has also brought another major improvement to the fore. The process of including custom Steam Deck screens is much more convenient now. This has come into being because of Valve making significant alterations to the relevant folder structure. On the subreddit of the Steam Deck, this particular attained popularity pretty quickly. Valve has also worked towards making this feature more accessible. Users are now implementing a plethora of boot screens that seem to be derived from a variety of popular video games.