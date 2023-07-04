Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date: Official Documents Give a Hint

The excitement and the confusion regarding The Elder Scrolls 6 release date continue to get deeper with time!

Around five years back, Bethesda officially revealed The Elder Scrolls 6 with the help of a visually captivating trailer. While the trailer just featured the official logo and landscape of the game, it was enough to get fans excited.

Xbox head Phil Spencer, while appearing in the court for a case pertaining to Microsoft, stated that The Elder Scrolls 6 cannot be expected to release before five years. If we choose to take Spencer’s statement seriously, then it would be fair to say that The Elder Scrolls 6 will release a decade after being announced formally.

However, before you make any assumption about the release date of The Elder Scrolls 6, you should know about the twist in the tale. During the FTC court case, a lawyer representing Microsoft stated that The Elder Scrolls 6 will release in three years’ time. If this happens, fans of the franchise would be truly delighted. They have, after all, waited long enough for the game to arrive.

According to the lawyer, a 2026 release is being planned for The Elder Scrolls 6 as a single-player game. He further stated that The Elder Scrolls 6 will have no similarity with the games in the Call of Duty franchise which have a multi-player and multi-platform structure to them.

Todd Howards, who heads Bethesda, has said that The Elder Scrolls 6 could be the last game he works on. Ever since reports about The Elder Scrolls 6 being planned as an Xbox exclusive came to the fore, several gamers have voiced their displeasure over it. They firmly believe that a game as big and important as The Elder Scrolls 6 deserves to be available on multiple platforms. Right now, however, what fans want is credible information on the release date of The Elder Scrolls 6.