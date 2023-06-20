Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Necrom Expansion for Elder Scrolls Online Released During The Much Publicized Event

The Necrom expansion pack will now be available for Xbox console players as well!

The Xbox Games Showcase 2023, as expected, garnered a lot of attention and a bunch of important announcements were made. The gaming announcements were about the titles that are to be launched by its first-party and third-party affiliated studios. While the announcement about the upcoming games made the players happy, they were also quite elated to see a popular game receiving an important update.

Also Read: Red Dead Redemption 2: Graphics Mode In The Game Has a Life-Like Quality To It

The game to receive this privilege was The Elder Scrolls Online. Launched in the year 2014, the game has achieved cult status over the years and has a huge player base to boast of. At the aforementioned event, the Necrom expansion pack was launched for The Elder Scrolls Online. Since the last expansion pack rolled out for the game pleased fans greatly, they were extremely excited to see an announcement being made about a new expansion pack.

Bethesda, during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 event, shared a two-minute trailer designed for The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom expansion. While the pack had already been launched for PC, it is now being offered via the Xbox Game Pass. On June 20, the expansion pack will be accessible to Xbox console players as well.

Also Read: Star Wars: Outlaws To Have Many Elements Similar To Red Dead Redemption

The Necrom expansion features a new chapter that works towards introducing the players to two new zones. Through this pack, players will get the opportunity to explore the Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha zones. They will also get the chance to master a new class and explore a convoluted scheme. The Arcanist, which is a newly designed class, will become a part of the game soon. The chapter takes the story one came across in the Scribes of Fate DLC forward. To try out this DLC, however, it is not mandatory for the player to complete the previous one.