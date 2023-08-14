GTA 6 Leaked Files Suggest Rockstar Games Might Have Added Customization Options

GTA 6 leaked files have indicated about Rockstar Games including customization options in the upcoming game.

Grand Theft Auto, the first game in the GTA franchise, came out way back in 1997. Since then, the gaming series has spawned many games, each of which has been more successful than the other. GTA 5, in fact, has turned out to be one of the most successful games of all time. From stealing high-end cars to dealing with criminal protagonists, the games in the GTA franchise have served as a source of thrill and excitement for fans over the years.

Also Read: GTA 6: Here’s What The Leaks and Rumors Have Indicated So Far

Right now, all eyes are set on Grand Theft Auto 6. While the game has been in the development process for a while, not much is known about the game as yet. While Rockstar confirmed working on the game early last year, the gaming publisher has refrained from sharing any important information about the much-awaited action-adventure game.

Recently, some leaked files came to the fore and suggested that GTA 6 could feature a bunch of built-in customization features. If true, the presence of customization features will definitely attract a large number of gamers who wish to have a good amount of freedom and flexibility while playing a game.

The recent leaks have also stated that the game will be set in Vice City, featuring a female protagonist, robust weapons and several interesting gameplay features. Though these leaks have got the fans extremely excited, Rockstar Games continues to be silent about them.

Also Read: GTA 6 Map Leak Offers a Glimpse of Locations In The Game

Tez2, one of the most prominent GTA leakers, has also confidently asserted that GTA 6 will have a much bigger identity than being just an open-world game where one will have to complete one mission after another. The customization options, as per the leaker, will widen the scope of the game considerably.