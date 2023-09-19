Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive: Here’s When The Content Update Will Be Releasing

The content update is all set to bring a bunch of new features that will make the game a lot more enriching for fans!

This year, the Elder Scrolls Online received a plethora of content updates. The game will now be receiving the final content update for 2023 in the form of Endless Archive. Through this content update, the developers of the game will drive the MMORPG franchise towards a multiplayer setup that will be rich in content. The soon-to-be-launched Update 40 is expected to polish the game further and make it accessible to a larger section of gaming enthusiasts.

The Endless Archive content update will be similar to the Necrom expansion in a lot of ways. Endless Archives has been designed to take players to Apocrypha to deal with a new threat launched by Tho’at Replicanum. The developers streamed a preview of the update on September 14 that offered a glimpse into the Endless Archives and several other elements associated with it.

The Endless Archive and Update 40 hits the Public Test Server on Monday, September 18. Can’t wait til then? Tune in now to get an early look at some live game play! https://t.co/bzXK3AuDb5 pic.twitter.com/Dm2ae9jeL4 — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) September 14, 2023

Endless Archive will be launched for PC users on October 30, 2023. Those using PlayStation and Xbox will be receiving the update on November 14, 2023. Owners of the Endless Archive can also have a good look at it by participating with the PST release on September 18, 2023.

Among other things, the new content update will have an infinitely scaling dungeon that will cater to all endurance run enthusiasts. This dungeon would be quite similar to the Abyss dungeon one came across in The Elder Scrolls: Blades.

The dungeon would be a playable entity featuring in different wave thresholds that players would be able to break down into multiple stages, arcs and cycles. The players have to go through multiple stages and put up a fight against their opponents.