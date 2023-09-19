The Sims 4: Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack Details Revealed

The much-awaited Home Chef Hustle Stuff pack will be released across multiple platforms on September 28.

There was a lot of anticipation around the Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack that was to be introduced in The Sims 4. Those who had been playing The Sims 4 for a couple of years were already introduced to the pack, so they were eagerly waiting for it. Those who hadn’t tried it were curious to know what it would offer them. Now, fans have finally been given details about the pack by The Sims 4.

Also Read: The Sims 5: EA Confirms That The Game Will Be Available as a ‘Free To Download’ Property

After a period of three years, Home Chef Hustle is all set to be back in The Sims 4. A new trailer has just been released for it. The trailer, which has a duration of 1 minute and 52 seconds, gives us a fair idea of what we can expect from the pack. A recently published blog post further confirms that a new gameplay system, along with Build Buy items and Create-a-Sim items, will be offered to fans.

Older fans had a fair idea about what the Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack offers. Therefore, there have been a lot of discussions about it in different online communities. However, for the longest time, fans didn’t have any idea about when the game will be launched. Now, The Sims 4 has officially announced a release date for the pack. The Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack will be released on September 28.

This particular pack has been designed for Simmers who have been wishing for the home chef gameplay to be more elaborate or expanded. Now, fans will get to see a bunch of new appliances and multiple options for interior design in the kitchen.

Also Read: The Sims 4: Two New Kits Get Introduced In The Game

Since many of the European team members at The Sims 4 worked on developing this pack, many of the designs would remind players of the visual aesthetics of European kitchens. Along with a stand mixer, some of the appliances that fans would get to see are a countertop pizza oven and a waffle maker.

Simmers would also appreciate the fact that now they would have another method at their disposal to earn money. Now, simmers would have the opportunity to operate a food stand and make some good in-game cash through it. They would also get the freedom to choose a name for the stand and finalize a menu for it.

Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack will be released on all leading platforms like Xbox, PC, PlayStation and Mac on September 28. In the recent past, The Sims 4 fans have been treated to a variety of interesting content. While the Horse Ranch expansion appealed to everybody, the Modern Luxe Kits and the Poolside Splash, too, had its set of fans. With the Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack launching soon, fans will have a lot more content to explore.