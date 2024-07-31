Fallout: London Players Experience Bugs Post Launch

The presence of bugs has acted as a hindrance to the players enjoying the conversion mod to the fullest.

Fallout: London received a worldwide launch on July 25. This was one conversion mod that many were looking forward to. While players were quite excited to see this conversion mod arriving, they felt a tinge of disappointment when bugs cropped up. The difficulties faced by the players have adversely affected their experience of trying out this conversion mod.

The responsibility to develop Fallout: London, which was revealed way back in 2021, was given to Team FOLON, a non-profit modding group. A while back, the team confirmed that Fallout: London would get an official launch on GOG. The reason behind it was the fact that its files were huge and therefore, could not be hosted on regular mod websites like Nexus Mods. While the launch was eagerly awaited by fans, it did not turn out to be as smooth as one expected it to be.

A couple of days ago, Fallout: London was shadow-dropped on GOG. At the moment, the game enjoys a score of 3.4 out of 5 on the website. Several players have come forward and stated that they are not able to enjoy the game owing to the presence of bugs. Several gamers have pointed out that the conversion mod keeps crashing down and reinstalling it does not help in resolving the issue.

According to the players, the crashes start taking place after a train ride which commences at the beginning of the game. Since gamers were facing these issues consistently, they decided to come up with a solution for themselves. Many players have suggested installing the mod Buffout 4 to deal with this problem.

Before trying out Fallout: London, players should make a note of the fact that it is not compatible with Epic Games Store copies of Fallout 4. This particular information was revealed by GOG just a while before it was launched.