iPhone SE 4: Apple Likely to Opt for LG Display as a Second Vendor

Apple had opted for BOE from China as the source for displays in the iPhone SE and will do so for the iPhone SE 4 as well.

However, in a recent report from The Elec in South Korea, the manufacturer confirmed that it will also opt for OLED screens from LG Display for its upcoming iPhone SE 4.

While BOE will continue to be the primary vendor for the display, LG Display will only be a secondary vendor because BOE found it difficult to cope with orders for big iPhones in the past. It is presently facing the same issue for the upcoming iPhone 16.

Design

Earlier leaks have revealed CAD renders highlighting the iPhone SE 4 with an iPhone 14 like design. The chassis will have flat edges. Apple is also anticipated to deploy the same manufacturing process that it is using for the iPhone 16 for the iPhone SE 4. The smartphone is also anticipated to have a USB-C port.

It is rumored that the handset will sport an all-display design. The smartphone will incorporate a notch supporting Face ID biometric authentication in place of the standard Touch ID Home button. Similarly, a multi-function Action button is expected to replace the Mute switch.

Display

As mentioned earlier, the iPhone SE4 will house an OLED display screen. The screen size is slated to be 6.06 inches that will make the smartphone bigger than the current iPhone SE. The notch in the front will incorporate the front-facing camera.

Memory, Processor, and Modem

Apple might offer 128 GB as the starting storage option for the handset. As for the chip, there are speculations that the smartphone will feature a prior-generation chip. Incidentally, the handset will be the first to use a 5G modem chip designed by the manufacturer.

Battery

The iPhone SE4 will come with the same 3279 mAh battery that the manufacturer has currently opted for in the iPhone 14.

Camera

As said above, the front-facing camera will be placed in the rear. On the rear, the handset will be equipped with a single-lens upgraded 48 MP camera.

According to some of the latest rumors, Apple is expected to begin the production of the iPhone SE 14 in October. This will be followed by a launch in the first quarter of 2025 when the iPhone SE 4 will arrive with a price tag of around $499.