GTA Trilogy Might Be Launched On Steam and Epic Games Store

There has been a lot of anticipation around Steam and Epic Games Store ports of the remastered GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

Now, it is being heard that they will release it sometime in the near future. While no release date has been confirmed officially for GTA Trilogy Steam launch or Egic games launch, there is a strong chance of them getting a release in the next couple of months.

A long time, one came across reports suggesting that Rockstar Games has been considering having the GTA Trilogy on a steam port. Towards the end of October last year, a Steam Configuration was included with patch 1.04.5. This further validated the fact that Rockstar was keen on a steam port for the GTA Trilogy. At the moment, the PC availability of the remasters is restricted to the Rockstar Games Relauncher.

I found that Steam Configuration was added in 1.04.5. Possible Steam release soon for Grand Theft Auto Trilogy?https://t.co/4MNcpRQ1BD — Havi (@HeresHavi) October 18, 2022

In the aforementioned tweet, one can see a reference to the GTA Forums. Although this particular tweet is not very recent, it can still be linked to the ongoing discussions related to the upcoming ports.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will be making its way to Steam and Epic Games soon, hopefully with a new update alongside it 🤞#GTA #GTATrilogy #RockstarGames pic.twitter.com/T10OukQhGj — Gaming Detective ❄️ (@that1detectiv3) December 6, 2022

The tweet, whose link has been posted above, makes a reference to ‘epicapps’. The names of the three GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition remasters have also been mentioned. While this does not serve as an indication of the fact that a rework is being carried out, there is still some hope for something to happen in the next couple of months.

It is important to note here that Rockstar Games has not issued any confirmation about a Steam and Epic Games Store port being developed. Some insiders, however, have stated that the GTA Trilogy port is being readied for Steam and Epic Games Store port. Since there has been no official statement on it yet, there is a possibility of their launch getting delayed.