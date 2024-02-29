Final Fantasy 16 DLC: Fans Will Be Given Fresh Update In Upcoming Event Next Month

Final Fantasy 16 had many significant DLCs rolled out to it in the recent past. Now, the game will be receiving a new DLC in the form of The Rising Tide.

Speculations about what Square Enix will share about The Rising Tide have already begun! Fans had been waiting for this Final Fantasy 16 DLC to arrive for a while and now, Square Enix has finally given an update on when they can expect to receive new information on it.

Towards the end of 2023, Square Enix confirmed that it was developing two new expansions for Final Fantasy 16. While Echoes of the Fallen, the first expansion, was released closer to the Game Awards, The Rising Tide was launched early this year. Though the gaming studio had remained quiet on this expansion, it is finally ready to share fresh information on it.

Square Enix, through an announcement made on social media, confirmed that it will be organizing a panel at PAX East on March 22. In this event, the company confirmed, new information pertaining to the next DLC of Final Fantasy 16 will be revealed. In this panel, one will see several prominent faces including the members of the development team at Final Fantasy 16.

Some of the key members that will be a part of this panel include director Takeo Kujiraoka, producer Naoki Yoshida and localization director Micheal-Christopher Koji Fox. Though it has not been confirmed as to what information will be shared at this event, fans can expect to get important updates about it.

What secrets will surface from the depths at #PAXEast? Join producer Naoki Yoshida, DLC director Takeo Kujiraoka, and localization director Michael-Christopher Koji Fox as they discuss The Rising Tide. This panel will also be livestreamed at https://t.co/Nin2NmoJ6n pic.twitter.com/jkCERZazFq — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) February 23, 2024

During this event, fans expect Square Enix to make a formal announcement about the release date of The Rising Tide. Some fans are also hoping that the gaming studio will launch an official trailer for the DLC at this event. Since Echoes of the Fallen was dropped all of a sudden by the gaming studio, there is a possibility of it following a similar approach with The Rising Tide. This is already a very important week for Final Fantasy fans. Fans are looking forward to the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second game in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy.