Next GTA 6 Trailer to be Released in May, Suggests a New Leak

As per the information provided by an X user, the next GTA 6 trailer will drop in the month of May!

It has been more than a decade since Grand Theft Auto 5, the last game in the GTA franchise, released. Though it has now been confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be launched sometime in 2025, fans continue to feel anxious. We are, after all, in the early months of 2025 and one has to wait quite a while to play the game. While GTA 6 leaks and rumors have kept fans engaged, they continue to look for some concrete information or update to be shared by Rockstar Games.

The first official trailer of GTA 6, which was launched last year, left everybody impressed. Apart from giving an indication that GTA 6 would feature excellent graphics, the teaser also made one expect a gripping narrative in the game. After fans were done watching the trailer multiple times and absorbing all that it had to offer, a new question popped up in their head, when will the next trailer of GTA 6 release?

GTA 6’s next announcement is expected to be in May, before Take-Two’s final quarter earnings call, where they will report full FY24 results and reveal their plans for FY25 (games releasing before April 2025). pic.twitter.com/NW6hPgCNLU — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) February 22, 2024

According to an X user, who identifies themselves with the handle @GTAVI_Countdown, the second GTA 6 trailer will arrive in the month of May. As per the X user, the announcement made by Rockstar Games at this point will also give fans some concrete idea about when the game will release. This announcement, according to this GTA 6 leak, would take place before the final quarter earnings call by Take-Two Interactive comes through.

Though Rockstar Games has not reacted to this GTA 6 leak yet, there is a fair chance of this information turning out to be true. Since the first trailer of GTA 6 came out in December, launching the second trailer in May makes perfect sense as there would be a good gap between the two.