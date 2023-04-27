Final Fantasy 16 PS5 Bundle: Here’s What You Should Expect From It

Though there is some time for the Final Fantasy 16 PS5 bundle to launch, we have got some exciting information on some of the things it will offer fans!

The Final Fantasy 16 PS5 bundle was officially announced through the official Twitter handle of PlayStation a while back. The bundle is all set to be released on June 22 and there is a lot of excitement around it, to say the least. The pre-orders for this bundle will be open from May 4. While fans are quite excited about this bundle’s release, most of them don’t know what it will offer them.

One of the most important things fans will find included with the bundle will be a digital copy of the game. As per a recent update shared by Japan’s PlayStation blog, a DualSense controller will be a part of the game.

There will be some interesting covers for the PlayStation 5 console as well. While fans in Japan will have access to these items, there is no surety of all of these items being available to players based in North America. Twitter user @Wario64 recently shared pictures of the PS5 covers and the DualSense Controller on the microblogging site.

PS5 Final Fantasy XVI Bundle announced for PS Direct, preorders start May 4th and releasing on June 22nd pic.twitter.com/j36oXBMyvO — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 26, 2023

The PS5 covers should give players some reason to celebrate the big releases by the system that happened in the recent past. If we take Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 out of the equation, Final Fantasy XVI remains the most important release for PS5 till date. When these items are launched, a large number of fans will definitely grab them immediately.

A couple of weeks back, Square Enix made an official announcement about a pre-launch celebration being organized for Final Fantasy XVI. This event is scheduled to happen in Los Angeles on 11 June at 3 p.m. PT. According to the publisher, fans will be getting some updates about the bundle closer to this date.