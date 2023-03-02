Final Fantasy 16: Square Enix Confirms Demo Details

Square Enix recently confirmed important details pertaining to the soon-to-be-launched Final Fantasy 16 playable demo.

Before Final Fantasy 16 is given an official launch, players will have the chance to experience the game through its demo version. The game, which is touted to be the latest addition to the JRPG series of Square Enix, was announced in the year 2020. For the longest time, fans kept waiting to hear something about the game but no piece of information came their way. During the Game Awards 2022 live stream event in December, fans were offered a glimpse of the game. Around the same time, it was also confirmed that it will be released in June 2022.

Producer and director Naoki Yoshida has confirmed that players will get the opportunity to have a look at the gameplay and plot of Final Fantasy 16 “ahead of time”. Yoshida stated this while doing an interview with Famitsu. As confirmed by him, Final Fantasy 16’s playable demo will come out two weeks before the game gets a full-fledged release in the month of June.

Yoshi-P says the Final Fantasy XVI demo will be released around 2 weeks before the games release! #FF16 – Save data will carry over to the main game!https://t.co/U942qwK3pE pic.twitter.com/mS4YqYVhC7 — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) February 28, 2023

While the game is confirmed to arrive in June, an exact release date has not been provided as yet. He further stated that the team is trying to ensure the data players save while playing the demo version gets transferred to the main game.

It was in November 2022 that one received confirmation about a Final Fantasy 16 playable demo being in the works. The statements given out by Yoshida should help players adjust their expectations with the demo version of the game. This demo version, if designed well, can play a very important role in getting a large number of players interested in playing the main game. The reception to the demo version should also give the team an inkling of how the main game will be received.