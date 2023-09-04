Final Fantasy 16 Scheduled To Release on PC; Will Get Two Paid DLC Packs

Final Fantasy 16, the action role-playing game will be offering players a lot of fresh content to explore in the near future!

Naoki Yoshida, the producer of Final Fantasy 16, just shared a confirmation about the game getting two paid DLC expansion packs along with a full-fledged PC release. Fans should also be happy about the fact that a free content update has just been released for the game.

Final Fantasy 16 was launched around two months back and in a short span of time, the game has managed to amass a huge fanbase for itself. Through an elaborate video message, Yoshi-P made an announcement about all the new content players will get to see in the game soon.

Here's a special video message from Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida. #FF16 pic.twitter.com/MjyKzQXHRN — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) September 3, 2023

This particular video message garnered a lot of attention on Twitter once it was shared on the micro-blogging site. In the video, one can see Yoshi-P addressing the camera and talking about the release of Final Fantasy 16. Yoshida confirms that everybody working at Creative Business Unit 3 has taken note of all the feedback that has come their way. Yoshida also makes an announcement about the recently released free content update which consists of new costumes and gives players the ability to get their weapons customized with the help of skins.

Yoshida also confirmed that the development team is working on putting together two DLC pieces. This was big news for fans as they were waiting for new DLCs to be launched as soon as the game was announced. While there were talks about new DLCs being released for the game, no date was specified for them.

Yoshida also surprised fans by announcing that the game’s PC version is also in the development process. Along with the new DLC, the PC version of the game would be out before the year comes to an end.