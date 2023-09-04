GTA 6 Concept Maps Show Multiple Cities in a Massive Open World

On platforms like Reddit, various GTA 6 concept maps made by fans have caught the attention of the gaming community!

Whenever Grand Theft Auto 6 releases, it is bound to set a new benchmark in the video game industry. Apart from its narrative, fans are keenly looking forward to seeing the kind of visuals it will bring to the fore. The game has been in the news for years and as GTA 5 completes a decade of its release this year, fans are all the more eager to find out what it will offer them.

In February 2022, Rockstar Games confirmed that it is working on the next iteration of the GTA franchise. Though the official title of the game has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games yet, there is very little chance of it being called anything other than GTA 6. While fans are aware of the fact that Rockstar is working on the game in a diligent manner, the gaming studio hasn’t shared any official update about the game.

Los Santos, in GTA 5, was huge and gave players the opportunity to explore a lot of interesting elements. While the popularity of GTA 5 continues to grow every single day, fans now wish to explore a new world in the GTA franchise. There has been a lot of speculation around the setting of the much-awaited game.

According to recent leaks, there is a strong chance of GTA 6 being set in Los Santos. In the past, there have been reports about Vice City serving as the primary setting for the game. However, fans have their own expectations. And, these expectations come alive in the form of GTA 6 concept maps.

Reddit serves as the ideal platform for GTA fans to share their concept maps and get feedback on them. In the recent past, many concept maps, featuring a combination of locations like Vice City, Liberty City and Los Santos, have been shared by fans on Reddit.

It has been often said that the team at Rockstar Games goes through these concept maps and incorporates locations in the game based on them. While one does not know whether there is any truth to it, what cannot be denied is the fact that these maps are highly creative and are made with a certain sense of professionalism.