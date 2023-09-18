GTA Online: Important Features That San Andreas Mercenaries Update Is Yet To Bring In

The San Andreas Mercenaries DLC has been one of the most important DLCs in GTA Online.

While this DLC has already managed to impress fans, some of the features from it will arrive with weekly updates that will be rolled out in the near future. While the release date for some of the fresh content that will be rolled out has been decided, there is no clarity on when the rest of the content will be launched.

While the datamines have brought to the fore information about a lot of new content, there is a possibility of some of them undergoing major change by the time they release. In some time, players will have a much better idea about the content that will come their way in the near future. Following is a list of some of the fresh content that will arrive in GTA Online as a part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Ghosts Exposed

Ghost Hunt Collectible

-Between 8PM and 6AM, a ghost will spawn at a different location each hour.

-There are 10 ghosts that need to be photographed.

-Only after taking a photo of all 9 ghosts a special ghost will spawn (spoiler @ 0:29 in video!) to complete the set…#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/XpIbauZvup — WildBrick142 ❄️ (@WildBrick142) June 13, 2023

Ghosts Exposed, also referred to as Ghost Hunt, is one of the major events that will be arriving in GTA Online on the eve of Halloween this year. Datamines, who have brought this San Andreas Mercenaries update to the fore, have stated that players would have the opportunity to click pictures of 10 different ghosts between 8 pm and 6 am. After doing this, the player would be rewarded with a Ghosts Exposed livery for the Albany Brigham.

New Vehicles

As far as the San Andreas Mercenaries update is concerned, two new vehicles are waiting to make their debut. One of the vehicles is the Albany Brigham, the release date for which has not been announced yet. The other vehicle is the Bravado Hotring Hellfire which will be rolled out on September 14, 2023 on the occasion of GTA 5’s 10th anniversary.

Possessed Animals

As far as GTA Online’s overworld is concerned, animals are not even seen properly. The 2023 Halloween Event is all set to bring a shift there. The San Andreas Mercenaries update’s datamines have stated that Possessed Animals is a feature in which the players will get attacked by different animals like cougar, boar, deer, coyote and pug. Since these animals are found roaming in the countryside, players will now be compelled to the northern side of the game’s setting.