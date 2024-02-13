Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Director Has No Plans Of Remaking Final Fantasy 8

Though a Final Fantasy 8 remake does not seem to be happening in the near future, fans continue to demand one.

Launched in February 1999, Final Fantasy 8 completed 25 years of its existence recently. While fans celebrated the anniversary of this game, many came forward with requests for remaking or rebooting the game. Though a large number of fans had been praying for the game to be remade, there is very little chance of it happening in the near future. Naoki Hamaguchi, who serves as the director of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, recently stated that he has no intention of remaking FF 8 in the near future.

Fans were hopeful that Yoshinori Kitase, the director of FF 8, would have some interest in recreating the legendary game in a new avatar. However, that’s not the case. Kitase is not sure how fascinated today’s generation of gamers would be with the game. Even if the rebooted version is very different from the original game, he does not think there will be many takers for it.

While giving an interview to IGN, Kitase didn’t seem too kicked about a remake of FF8. During the interview, Kitase spoke about the reasons why he is not keen on helming a remake.

Despite the aforementioned directors not being interested in developing a remake of Final Fantasy 8, there is still a chance of fans getting their hands on it sometime in the future. If the studio makes up its mind to remake the game and hands over the responsibility of putting it together to somebody else, the game could take shape sooner rather than later.

After being launched in 1999, Final Fantasy 8 struck a chord with fans almost instantly. While the gameplay was very impressive, the characters were fleshed out very well and added a lot of value to the game.