Anticipation Around GTA 6 Has Helped Netflix Games’ GTA Trilogy, Says Take-Two CEO

The wait and excitement for GTA 6 has bolstered the player base of GTA Trilogy on Netflix Games!

While GTA fans are eagerly looking forward to the arrival of Grand Theft Auto 6, those who have never played a GTA game, too, are waiting to see all that the game would offer. Though we are still several months away from the release of GTA 6, what one is sure about is that the launch of the game will be a landmark event in the history of the gaming industry. When a game is being keenly looked forward to, some of the other games made by the same studio, too, benefit from it. In the last few years, no other game has managed to create the kind of excitement which GTA 6 has.

Strauss Zelnick, who serves as the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, made an interesting revelation during an earnings call organized recently. According to Zelnick, Grand Theft Auto Trilogy has registered higher downloads after the announcement of GAT 6 came through. After not releasing any official statement for months, Rockstar finally confirmed that it was working on the next iteration in the GTA franchise in early 2022. Last year, in the month of December, it released the first official trailer for the game.

The GTA Trilogy comprises of titles like Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and were launched between the years 2001 and 2004. In 2021, they were re-released as a bundle. In the same year, Netflix Games was launched with an aim to bring in more subscribers for Netflix. By getting gamers on board, the subscription platforms believed that it would be able to increase its subscriber base substantially.

After Rockstar Games officially made an announcement about GTA 6, Netflix Games witnessed a spike in the player base for GTA Trilogy on its platform. Calling it a “resounding success”, Zelnick remarked that Netflix Games is one of those platforms which have benefited hugely from the GTA 6 announcement. The CEO also believes the craze for GTA 6 is growing with time and that is leading to a larger number of gamers exploring the various GTA titles on Netflix Games.

In the next few years, Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games have elaborate plans to launch a bunch of new titles. Zelnick believes that Take-Two Interactive will take several giant strides in the near future in the gaming industry and the next few years will be transformative for the company.