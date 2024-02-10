Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Part 3 To Give Players The Opportunity To Travel in Airships

This feature was a part of the original game and many had been wanting to see it in Final Fantasy 7 remake.

The third installment of Final Fantasy 7 Remake does not have a name yet. However, it is being keenly awaited by fans and the gaming community has its own expectations from it. Fans of the original game should be delighted to know that one of the most appreciated elements from it will be a part of the third installment of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Players will get the opportunity to engage in airship travel with the help of the Highwind.

Also Read: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Could Receive a Demo Next Week

Before the month comes to an end, players will have the chance to try out Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The game will take the story of Cloud Strife forward. Players who had witnessed this story in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake (2020) would be greatly interested to know how the story moves ahead. Square Enix has already confirmed that these two games will be a part of a well-structured trilogy. At the moment, the third and final parts are being scripted.

Those who have followed the Final Fantasy series so far are well aware of the fact that airships have been featured in it extensively. Final Fantasy 7, in particular, used them very effectively. The Highwind, which was put together by Cid Highwind, a prominent party member of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, has greatly fascinated players.

The Highwind plays an important part in the rescue mission. After that, it gives players the opportunity to travel across different parts of the planet. Those who have played the original Final Fantasy 7 game would remember the Highwind as something that enabled players to go through the World Map in the game. Using the Highwind, many players were also able to take a stand against the Ultimate Weapon boss.

Also Read: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Collector’s Edition Unveiled: To Have 100 Hours of Content

On online forums, some fans recently stated that they stumbled upon a visual of the Highwind in one of the trailers for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. However, before the next installment arrives, players will not get the opportunity to try out the legendary airship. Tetsuya Nomura, who serves as the creative director of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, had a conversation with Famitsu recently. During this conversation, he spoke about a few of the challenges involved in using modern hardware to put together Final Fantasy 7 for today’s generation of players. He also stated how the quality and size of the world map in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth could bring in challenges while organizing airship travel.