Samsung Galaxy A53, Galaxy S23, Z Flip 3, Z Flip 5, Z Fold 3, Z Fold 5 Get February 2024 Updates

Samsung is known for offering different updates like safety updates and security updates regularly for its smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy A53, Galaxy S23, Z Flip 3, Z Flip 5, Z Fold 3, and Z Fold 5 are some of the smartphones to get recent updates in February.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

This smartphone is one of the several smartphones from Samsung to get the firmware update rolled out by the manufacturer in February under the name A536USQS9DXA9. The update is currently rolling out for the carrier-bound variant in the United States. The carrier-unlocked variant, SM-A536U1, and the international model of the smartphone.

This update is likely to be available for the Galaxy A53 in other markets at a later date. If this happens, the firmware will be available for download on the manufacturer’s website. You can also try a manual update through the Software update section of the Settings app.

The new update brings no new features to the Samsung Galaxy A53. However, it has brought a considerable improvement to security.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung has started rolling out the security update S91xUSQS2BXAD for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra exclusively in the US. This update is available for download on Xfinity Mobile and Comcast networks. Unlocked versions of the smartphones will start receiving the update shortly under a different name S91xU1UES2BXAD for the firmware.

This newest 2024 security patch for the month of Feb addresses 72 security flaws in the earlier firmware. The update file is a relatively small file of 400 MB in size.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3

The manufacturer rolled out the February 2024 security patch update for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 models in Europe last week. Following this, Samsung has now started rolling out the update for the models in the US market.

For the carrier-locked version of the Z Flip 3 in the United States, the firmware is named F711USQS6HXAF and is available on T-Mobile and Metro PCS networks. Factory-unlocked versions will receive the firmware update under the name F711U1UES6HXAC which has already arrived in the market.

Carrier-locked Z Fold 3 models can now access the February 2024 firmware update available under the name F926USQS5HXAC in the United States on Comcast and Xfinity Mobile networks across the country.

The firmware updates for both smartphones are relatively small and include the February 2024 security patch that resolves 72 security flaws in the earlier software. Users in the US can try to get this update through the Software Update feature in the Settings app of their smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5

Samsung has begun rolling out the firmware security update named F731USQS2BXAD for the factory-unlocked and carrier-locked Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 models in the United States on T-Mobile and Metro PCS networks.

This new security update is already available for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 models across the world. For the factory-unlocked versions of the smartphones, the firmware is available on Comcast and Xfinity Mobile Networks under the name F731U1UES2BXAD.

This February 2024 security patch update is a security patch that resolves 72 bugs in the earlier version of the firmware.