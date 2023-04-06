Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters: This Is When You Can Expect Them On Switch and PS4

After waiting for a while, PS4 and Switch users finally get a release date for the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters.

After months of deliberation, Square Enix has finally confirmed the release date for the console version of Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters. Though the entire collection was released on Steam and mobile devices almost a year ago, they didn’t find a release on Switch and PS4. Back then, Square Enix had stated that it will drop on the remaining platforms during the spring season. This particular collection comprises of the first six games in the series.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster was released in batches beginning from the summer of 2021. Initially, three games were released and then, after a few months, one witnessed the launch of Final Fantasy 4 and Final Fantasy 5. Fans had to wait for a little more for Final Fantasy 6 to release as it dropped much later in February 2022. Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters console ports were released a year post their initial release.

PS4 and Switch users will have access to Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster on April 19. Apart from new ports, Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster will also get a brand new pixel-style font that players will be able to use. There had been some criticism against the font and UI used in Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster. With a new font coming in, players should have something interesting to look forward to.

To buy a bundle featuring all six games, players will have to pay $74.99. The pricing of the individual games shall range from $11.99 to $17.99. To preorder the entire set or some of the games, players can visit the Nintendo eShop. After a couple of days, there will be an option to place orders at the PlayStation Store.

Players will also get the chance to go through the remastered soundtracks and switch from one track to another easily. Each game will feature soundtracks that were originally composed by the legendary Nobuo Uematsu. The composer also pitched in as the supervisor on the remastered soundtracks.