Final Fantasy VII Remake: Legendary Composer Might Return To The Game

Nobuo Uematsu, who has been one of the most renowned composers in the gaming space, has confirmed his return to the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy!

Nobuo Uematsu, the legendary music composer who created the score for Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, appeared on a YouTube channel recently. During the conversation, he confirmed that he would be working on the soundtrack of the final Remake trilogy entry.

The work, that Uematsu has done in the past, has greatly appealed to fans and therefore, they are keenly looking forward to him creating some music again for the gaming franchise. A while back, the composer had stated that they do not have any big projects in the pipeline. This confirmation, therefore, comes as a pleasant surprise for fans.

It was in the year 1986 that Uematsu embarked upon a professional career in music. Around this time, he joined hands with Square, a prominent video game company, and had a fruitful collaboration with Hironobu Sakaguchi, the creator of Final Fantasy. In September 2018, the composer revealed that he was suffering from work fatigue and would like to take a break to recover from it. He was hospitalized around the same time and fans were concerned about his health.

Uematsu got back to work in 2020 by scoring the main theme of Final Fantasy VII Remake. A year later, one came across reports suggesting that Fantasian could end up being Uematsu’s last work as the composer was not keeping too well. Fans were elated when the composer worked on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Now, he will be working on the next installment of the trilogy.

Till now, no official release date has been announced for the installment of Final Fantasy VII by Square Enix. Fans do not have any important details about the game either. If we go by the release strategies Square Enix has followed in the past, the third part could come out in 2028.