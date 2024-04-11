GTA 6 Fans Are Upset With Rockstar Games: Here’s Why!

PC players are worried that they will get to play GTA 6 much later than the rest of the world.

When a much-awaited game’s release window is announced, it creates a lot of excitement among fans. However, the announcement, at times, carries a tinge of sadness as well. A while back, Rockstar Games confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be launched sometime in 2025. While this made everybody happy who has been waiting for the game to arrive for years, it also made some fans unhappy.

The announcement date, as fans soon realized, applied only to the console versions of the game. This, quite naturally, left GTA 6 fans and PC players feeling upset and left out. In the past, there have been a lot of discussions around console gaming preferences. GTA 5, which has been the most successful game in the franchise, was launched in the year 2013. However, at that time, the game was made available only on consoles. It received a PC release two years later. PC players are now worried that Rockstar Games might follow a similar release strategy with GTA 6.

In February 2022, Rockstar Games confirmed that it was working on the next iteration of the GTA franchise. After that, jubilant fans looked forward to the gaming studio sharing more updates about the game. That, however, did not happen. Rockstar decided to keep fans away from the development process and remained quiet on the game.

Last year, in the month of December, Rockstar finally shared the first official trailer of GTA 6. After watching the trailer and being impressed by it, fans got even more anxious thinking about when they would get to play the game

Rockstar has finally confirmed that GTA 5 will get a release in 2025. At the moment, however, there is no clarity on when the game will exactly arrive. If we look at the history of the gaming studio and the way it has released its titles, there is a possibility of it spacing out the launch of the game on consoles and PCs.

GTA 5 was launched way back in 2013 and a lot has changed since then. Most GTA 6 fans who play on PC, would want the game to drop the same day on PC as it would on consoles. Therefore, if Rockstar continues to adhere to its old release strategies, it could end up upsetting a lot of fans.