iPhone SE 4 Launch in 2025, Foldable iPhone in 2026, Hints Apple Product Timeline

According to an Apple product roadmap leak, Apple has a slew of exciting products up its sleeve in the upcoming years including the present year.

These products included a foldable iPhone and a foldable iPad. The roadmap also mentions the manufacturer’s rumored and anticipated OLED iPad and iPhone SE 4.

Also Read: Apple iPhone SE4 to Arrive with an OLED Display in 2025

The roadmap was posted on the popular X platform by tipster Revegnus who in turn outsourced the information from Samsung securities. Interestingly, this roadmap also provides some brief specifications about the upcoming Apple offerings.

Apple Product Roadmap

According to the roadmap, the first set of Apple products slated for release is a couple of iPads with OLED panels. There will be two models with 11-inch and 13-inch displays. This will be in line with the earlier reports of the manufacturer’s OLED iPads scheduled to arrive later this year. The tablets are slated to come with 8 GB DRAM and be equipped with periscope zoom. The 2024 roadmap also highlights Vision Pro which had a commercial launch in February.

Apple's next product roadmap Source: Samsung securities pic.twitter.com/n3TT7W9vqE — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) March 16, 2024

The timeline goes on to indicate that the iPhone SE 4 is slated for a 2025 release. The specs listed indicate that the smartphone will be equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED Poi-less display and a triple 48 MP camera setup. There will be a 48 MP front camera with OIS support.

The roadmap goes on to mention that the first foldable iPhone from Apple is scheduled for release in 2026. The phone is anticipated to have an 8-inch foldable screen and a 6-inch cover display. Other releases for this year include the 14-inch and 16-inch OLED MacBook models, the 8.4-inch OLED iPad Air, and the 10.9-inch OLED iPad Mini. It is also hinted that the OLED devices will be equipped with an infrared sensor panel.

Also Read: Apple iPhone SE 4 Likely to Arrive in 2025 with the Dynamic Island Feature

The timeline ends with a list of Apple offerings projected for 2027. Apple is expected to offer a 20-inch foldable iPad and AR glasses with a 1.4-inch RGB micro OLED or micro LED.

There is no confirmation for now about the accuracy of the above roadmap. Hence, it is recommended for us, especially Apple fans, to wait until further evidence is received. This is specifically regarding new for the manufacturer’s foldable portfolio that Apple is working on for the first time. The earliest releases are slated to be the iPads from April which could arrive in late March or early April.