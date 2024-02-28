LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival To Receive Fresh Updates

These updates in Fortnite have resulted in a plethora of new content being introduced in the game.

LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival, which happen to be the newest modes in Fortnite, have been given fresh updates. These updates have resulted in the arrival of new modes and updates.

In the month of November, Fortnite’s player count touched a whopping 100 million users. This was a record for the online video game. Fortnite’s Season OG update was rolled out around the same time and it proved to be a huge hit as well. To ensure that the player base remains happy and the game continues to reach out to a wide section of gamers, Epic Games is expected to release updates regularly.

Also Read: Fortnite Leak Brings In Bad News For The Fans of Season OG

While Battle Royale fans will have to wait for a while before the next update is rolled out, a new update has been introduced in LEGO Fortnite in the form of the Gone Fishin’ update. With this update, the game now features a mini-fishing game where players can put together a fishing rod to catch fish. The fish types would be dependent on various factors including water, time of day, weather and the LEGO Fortnite biome the user is a part of. Fortnite fishermen would also have the opportunity to take the help of newly introduced items like the Bait Bucket and the Food Processor.

The newest update in LEGO Fortnite also marks the arrival of two new tools in the Spyglass and Compass. With the help of these tools, players can get their hands on a bunch of navigation tools as well. This update has also led to players getting their hands on new villager options, LEGO-style outfits, charms, bug fixes and gameplay improvements.

Also Read: Fortnite: Chapter 5 Expected To Be The Biggest Update For The Game

A major update has been introduced in Fortnite’s Rocket Racing as well. Through this update, a new mode named Speed Run has been added to the game. In this mode, one can witness players racing against time and making an attempt to set the fastest possible lap time. In this mode, player collision is turned off. Since each Speed Run has a duration of several minutes, users get enough time and scope to finish multiple laps and get better at their approach.

After the launch of this update, a new option to Rocket Racing’s car bodies line-up has been added. Players now have the option of equipping the Diestro Car Body by buying it in the shop. Rocket Racing now also features season leaderboards and friend leaderboards that will give users the opportunity to gauge their growth in the competition.

Also Read: New Fortnite Leaks Indicate a Full My Hero Academia Part 2 Crossover Happening

Fortnite Festival 2 has also rolled out its Season 2 update. In the past, a Fortnite reveal confirmed that Lady Gaga plays a crucial role in Season 2. She has been given center stage in this new Festival Pass and here, users will have the opportunity to unlock tracks and sins featuring Lady Gaga. Three new Jam Tracks, too, have been added which can be unlocked in 8-Bit Beat, Best Buds and Bloom for free. By buying the premium reward track of Season 2, players would be able to unlock Ride With Me by Nelly, Black Hole Sun by Soundgarden, Breaking Me by Topic, and Poker Face by Lady Gaga.