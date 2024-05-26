Fortnite Leak Gives a Hint About When To Expect Fall Guys Crossover

As per Fortnite leakers, this much-awaited collab should be unveiled on June 17.

If the Fortnite leak is to be believed, a collaboration between Fortnite and Fall Guys will be taking place on June 17. In the month of March, one came across a trailer that made an official announcement about the Fortnite crossover. At the moment, Fortnite players are intensely discussing the possibility of new gameplay mechanics, skins and several other features arriving with this crossover.

Fortnite was launched in the year 2017. Ever since it came out, gamers have appreciated the frequent collaborations taking place between the game and several popular entities like Marvel, Stranger Things and Star Wars. There have been occasions where Fortnite has used its own engine to forge partnerships with other video games and put together some interesting spinoffs. Recently, the game collaborated with Rocket League and that resulted in the inclusion of a fast-paced racing mode that one can play inside Fortnite. During this collaboration, the two games featured many common elements including purchased cars and cosmetics.

ShiinaBR and Krowe_moh, two prominent leakers, made some interesting revelations on Twitter recently. According to the claims made by the leakers, fans should expect the Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration to come out on June 17. In the past, one has been teased about a partnership between Fortnite and Fall Guys a couple of times. Several leakers have shared information pertaining to the possible partnership. During the Big Bang event, a pink Fall Guy bean was also spotted.

LEAK: Fortnite X Fall Guys will be released around June 17! (via @Krowe_moh) pic.twitter.com/Qwwdb6cKda — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 22, 2024

While gamers are excited at the prospect of a Fortnite x Fall Guys crossover, they are also busy speculating all that it could bring to the table. Wensoing and Loolo_WRLD, who are prominent Fortnite leakers, have claimed that the Battle Royale Mode will soon have a minigame added to it. This minigame, as per the leakers, will have a lot of similarities to the Mothership Abduction which came to the fore in Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 7. None of this has been confirmed by Epic Games.

Fans, too, have their own expectations from this collaboration. They hope to see a lot of elements like obstacles and trampolines which one usually associates with Fall Guys. The cosmetics in Fall guys have always stood out. Therefore, fans expect them to be a part of this collaboration as well. If the release date of the collab stated by the leakers is accurate, fans would not have to wait too long to see it happening.