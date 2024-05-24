Fortnite Leak Unveils New Vehicle Scheduled To Arrive In Chapter 5 Season 3

Chapter 5 Season 3 will have a post-apocalyptic theme and offer a lot of exciting elements to players.

Recently, it was revealed that the next season of Fortnite will have an apocalypse theme to it. The season, which has been titled ‘Wrecked’, is scheduled to be launched on May 24. Till now, no cosmetics for the game have been unveiled. Fans, of course, can expect to see some cosmetics which will revolve around the theme of Fallout. As per a new Fortnite leak, a new vehicle, which was set to be launched in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, has been leaked before getting an official release.

Recently, Fallout tweeted an image of power armor that seemed to be clouded in dust with the words Fortnite Battle Royale. This tweet served as a confirmation of the fact that the next collaboration of Fortnite will be with Fallout. The same image was tweeted by Fallout from its Twitter account. The tweet was posted with the caption ‘Something S.P.E.C.I.A.L. coming’.

The franchise, which is jointly owned by Bethesda and Xbox and was put together by Interplay Entertainment, witnessed a massive spike in its popularity recently. As stated earlier, Chapter 5 Season 3 will have a post-apocalyptic theme to it and the theme will go down very well with the franchise.

Swearin, who happens to be a Twitch streamer, tweeted a picture featuring a toy Fortnite vehicle that has not been launched as yet. The tweet posted by Swearin read, “Fortnite sent me a car inspired by one of the new vehicles for next season”.

In the post, one can also see a red tow-truck toy car equipped with a black cogwheel on its sides. You would also spot engine exhausts emerging out of the hood and side-skirts. The vehicle makes an instant impression owing to its sophisticated design and on the license plate, one can see the letters ‘EAT NTRO’. These words, possibly, carry a reference related to the next season’s theme.

In Fortnite, live events have been teased for a while now. Recently, one witnessed Zeus’s lighting striking Pandora’s Box. When this happens, the Pandora’s Box ends up sinking to the bottom of the Styx River.