GTA 6: Around Half of PlayStation Gamers Are Devoid of a System Compatible With The Game

Unless PlayStation players upgrade to a higher console, they might not have the opportunity to play the game.

Grand Theft Auto has been one of the most successful gaming franchises of all time. Apart from Xbox players, GTA games are hugely popular among PlayStation users as well. As confirmed by Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released sometime in Fall 2025.

It is also known that the game will initially get an exclusive release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X I S. There have been rumors PlayStation 5 Pro being readied for a release soon. If the new-age console releases on time, one could get to play GTA 6 on it as well.

As per recent reports, a large number of PlayStation players do not own a PlayStation 5. If these reports contain an element of truth in them, half of the PlayStation users across the world will not have the opportunity to play GTA 6 when it comes out as they will not have access to a system that would be compatible with GTA 6.

A report compiled by Stephen Totilo, a renowned video games journalist, brings to the fore some interesting details related to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Apart from stating that the PlayStation 5 is presently in the second stage of its lifespan, Sony has also revealed that it has sold close to 59 million units. The company also shared that PlayStation currently has a monthly user base comprising 118 active users. Upon taking this data into account, one realizes that half of PlayStation users are still using PlayStation 4, which happens to be a last-gen console.

A large number of PlayStation players would want to try out GTA 6 as and when it comes out. As things stand today, many of them will not have the chance to do so when the game releases. The reason, as stated earlier, is their not having a GTA 6 compatible system. To be able to play GTA 6, they will have to upgrade their console. Since GTA 6 is scheduled to be released in the Fall of 2025, they have very little time to do so.

If Rockstar Games decides to restrict the launch of GTA 6 to PlayStation 5, it would end up depriving a large section of PlayStation users from playing the game upon its release. A recent survey stated that 49% of gamers based in the UK are not keen on buying GTA 6 when it is released. However, as time passes by, more people could get interested in the game and many of them would not have a GTA 6 compatible system.

For a long time, one has been hearing rumors about PlayStation 5 Pro. The console, which Sony seems to be working on at the moment, is expected to offer better performance than PlayStation 5. Sony has not made any official announcement or said anything about the console as yet. However, its specifications got leaked a while back and they made one believe it would offer stronger performance than PlayStation 5.