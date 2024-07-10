Fortnite: New Rumor Indicates Towards Deadpool & Wolverine Crossover Happening

While the rumors come from a reliable source, there is no evidence to back them up.

A recently emerged rumor suggested that Fortnite could be receiving a new Weapon X crossover in July. The rumor got verified when a popular Marvel character made an appearance in the battle royale on July 2nd. Now, another rumor suggests that Weapon will not be the only X-Men content that will be arriving on Fortnite. As per the rumors, the game could witness a Deadpool & Wolverine crossover happening soon.

The source behind this new Fortnite rumor is ShiinaBR, a Twitter user. In the last few years, Shiina has been the source of several leaks and rumors pertaining to Fortnite. A few years back, it was one of those accounts that had posted the Weapon X leak. While ShiinaBR enjoys a lot of credibility as a leaker, they do not have any concrete evidence to back their claims.

There had been rumors about Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the two leads of Deadpool & Wolverine, meeting several Fortnite content creators as a part of the media tour for the film. While this does not serve as a direct indication of the fact that Fortnite will be getting crossover content with the two actors in it, there is a good possibility of something new happening.

In the past, Epic Games had openly expressed its desire to collaborate with Marvel. Since there is a lot of buzz around the film, Epic Games might want to capitalize on it. By next week, one should get some clarity on these rumors.

Whether the rumor turns out to be true or not, players have the opportunity to do a lot with Fortnite. A while back, a Weapon X skin was added to the game. On 19th July, Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean will arrive in the game. Three days prior to that, on 16th July, Chapter 5 Season 4 will get a grand launch. There are also rumors about the next season of the game revolving around the theme of Marvel titles.