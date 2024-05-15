Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra Get May 2024 Updates; Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 and S22 Get One UI 6.1 Updates

Samsung is known for rolling out its monthly software or security updates and One UI updates for its smartphones.

Some handsets receive the One UI 6.1 updates ahead of others and the firmware name varies from smartphone to smartphone and country to country.

Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has started receiving the May 2024 security update from Samsung. The Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra smartphones are the first to receive the most recent software update. The update is right now available for handsets associated with the T-Mobile carrier in the United States. Other smartphones are likely to start receiving the update soon.

This update will also soon be available in other countries. It addresses only the security issues and not the poor battery problem that users have started encountering after the earlier update.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

Samsung has rolled out the One UI 6.1 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones only in the home market in Korea. This update focuses on improving the overall software stability.

The update is available with the build number F936NKSU2FXE3 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 while the update for Galaxy Z Flip 4 is associated with the build number F721NKSU2FXE3. It is recommended to follow the manufacturer’s advice on what steps should be undertaken when installing the update so that there is no data loss.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series

Samsung rolled out the One UI 6.1 update for its Galaxy S21 and S22 a few days back. However, a software bug that caused users to encounter unlock and boot issues resulted in the manufacturer taking the update for the Galaxy S22 series off the air.

Samsung has once again started rolling out the update for the Galaxy S22 range of smartphones exclusively in the South Korean market. The 3.2 GB size update is associated with the build number S90xNKSU3EXE1. It focuses on several aspects like Circle to Search, webpage and notes summarization, voice transcribing, text language translation in pictures, real-time language translation in calls and messages, and several AI features

Once an update is available, users will be informed about this automatically. It can also be checked manually in the Settings app.