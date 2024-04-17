Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy A34, A52s, A53 and Z Flip 3 Get April 2024 Security Updates

Samsung has started rolling out its April security updates since two weeks for several of its smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy S22 series, and Galaxy A34 are some handsets from the manufacturer that have started receiving these updates. The Galaxy A52s, Galaxy A53, and Z Flip 3 have also started getting these updates.

The April security update is relatively small in size and is a minor update. The update addresses various security vulnerabilities in the earlier software versions. It also offers many security fixes for the Android OS.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE users in all European countries can avail the new update. This update file is associated with the firmware version X516BXXS3BXD6.

The security update addresses a few dozen security vulnerabilities present in the earlier versions.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series

Factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 series in the United States comprising the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra have started receiving the security update. This update is associated with the firmware version S90xU1UES4DXD1. These handsets are yet to receive the feature-rich One UI 6.1 update.

The security update addresses a few dozen security vulnerabilities encountered with the previous versions.

Samsung Galaxy A34

Samsung Galaxy A34 is a midrange smartphone for which the manufacturer has started rolling out the April security update in the European market. The update is associated with the build number A346BXXS6BXD1. Users of this smartphone in other countries will start receiving the update in a couple of weeks from now.

The security update resolves 15+ security vulnerabilities and around 30 security fixes for the Android operating system.

Samsung Galaxy A52s

Samsung Galaxy A52s in the international market have started getting the recent security update. The update with the firmware version A528BXXS7FXC8 is now available for users in countries in South America and Europe such as Argentina, the UK, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and more.

The security patch fixes 44 security issues encountered in the earlier versions.

Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A53 users in some European regions will start getting the security update this week. This update features the firmware version A536BXXS9DXD1. Interestingly, the update was available for limited handsets in the United States some days back. The smartphone received the last major OS update way back in late 2023.

The update offers only the most recent security fixes.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones in the Latin American market have started receiving the latest security update. The update is associated with the firmware F711BXXS7GXD1.

The update is also available for the factory-unlocked and carrier-locked smartphones in the United States, The build number for the factory-unlocked handsets is F711U1UES6HXD1. While the carrier-locked smartphones on Comcast and Xfinity Mobile networks receive the firmware update with the version number F711USQS6HXD1, those on T-Mobile, Metro PCS, and Dish networks receive the same update with the build number F711USQS6HXD2.

The update can be availed through the Software Update option in the Settings app of the smartphone. The firmware can also be downloaded from the manufacturer’s firmware database and flashed manually.