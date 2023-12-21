Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 3 Receive Android 14 Update in the US

Samsung has started releasing the Android 14 update to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the US and it has rolled out the update to Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 phones as well.

The update for the carrier-locked version of Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with the firmware version – F711USQU5HWL1. The update for the carrier-locked version of Galaxy Z Fold 3 has the firmware version – F926USQU4HWL1.

Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update offers multiple latest features and design enhancements to both these phones. It offers a new font, the latest Quick Panel layout, afresh emoji styling, a modified design for notifications, and the latest media player widget in the notifications zone that boasts a waveform animation.

Soon after rolling out the One UI 6 update to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 phones in the US, Samsung began rolling out the update to the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4 too.

The primary release of the update is available for the Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 on the T-Mobile, Verizon, and MetroPCS networks. It is expected that the brand will release the update to the unlocked units and for the One UI 6 beta users shortly.

Considering it is a prominent firmware upgrade, its size is approx. 3 GB. Hence, you must ensure that you use a mobile data plan or a Wi-Fi network with enough bandwidth before proceeding with the download. The download process is straightforward from the Settings app on a Z Flip 4 or Fold 4.

Android 14 update will be shortly followed by One UI 6.1 which will be first rolled out on the Galaxy S24 series in January 2024. Samsung has already internally tested the update for the Galaxy S23 series.