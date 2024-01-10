Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 FE Get Security Updates

Many devices including Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Galaxy S22 receive the latest January 2024 security patch updates.

Galaxy S21 FE has received the December 2023 security update.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5:

Samsung has already rolled out the latest January 2024 update to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. The brand has now rolled out this update for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 in Europe. The firmware version of the update for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is F731BXXS1BWL7. The update’s firmware version for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is F946BXXS1BWL7. The size of the January 2024 update is approx. 400MB and it fixes over 80 security flaws. Hence, the update makes these phones more secure.

Galaxy S22

January 2024 security update has been released to the Galaxy S22 phones in certain Middle Eastern and African countries, including Egypt, UAE, and Tunisia. The firmware version of the update for these phones ends in DWL8. This latest update fixes approx. 80 security vulnerabilities that were found in the software on Galaxy S22. Currently, only Snapdragon-powered Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra models are receiving this update.

Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has received the December 2023 security update a few days in several countries. This new update has now been released to the Galaxy S21 FE phones in several countries in Europe, Asia, and North America.

The firmware version of this software update for the Galaxy S21 FE phones in Europe is G990BXXS6FWL3 or G990BXXS6FWL2. Moreover, this new update is rolled out to these phones in Asian countries, as a part of the Android 14 update. The corresponding firmware version is G990EXXU7FWK6.

The firmware version of the update for Galaxy S21 FE (SM-G990U2) in the US is G990U2SQU7FWKD. The update’s firmware version for these phones in Canada is G990WVLS9FWL1.